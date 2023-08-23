100-kanal land retrieved, handed over to Gomal University new campus Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank has retrieved over 100-kanal government land during an operation against encroachers in the Moharam area with the help of relevant authorities.

According to the district administration, the land whose market value is stated to be millions of rupees was recovered by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank during an operation conducted along with officials of the revenue and police on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Shoaib.

The land had been allotted to Gomal University's new campus Tank by the provincial government but local people had occupied it.

The administration handed over the land to the university management on the spot which expressed gratitude to the Tank administration for extending help in retrieving and handing over the land to it.

The Assistant Additional Commissioner Shohab Khan said that the administration would continue to take action against land grabbers without any discrimination and in this regard, no compromise would be made.