100 kanals of forest land retrieved from Shah Allah Ditta: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat Wednesday said at least 100 Kanals of forest land was recovered from Shah Allah Ditta, where 'strong mafia' had started construction of flats to allure local and overseas Pakistanis through its projection on social media.

Talking to APP, he said the land was retrieved in a surprise operation conducted by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration and Capital Development Authority and police jointly and demolished illegal structures in the area.

The operation would remain continue till recovery of 800 kanals of land acquired by the CDA in 1989 in Shah Allah Ditta.

He said the land would be demarcated and fenced once the operation was completed.

He said strong people were involved behind the encroachment, vowing that the action would be taken against them after completion of the paper work.