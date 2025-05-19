100-kg dead chicken meat recovered

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Meat of 100-kg of dead chicken was recovered from a shop located at the old

vegetable market nearhere on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Nazar Hussain told APP that the raid was conducted

with a team of the Punjab Food Authority at a shop situated on middle Road.

During the raid, two-and-a-half maunds of dead chicken meat had been recovered.

The assistant commissioner informed the police which arrested two shopkeepers,

Ishaq and Karim, for selling dead chicken.

A case has been registered against the accused.

A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority stated that they would not spare any one found involved

in selling substandard or adulterated food items to consumers.