100-kg Hashish Recovered In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau Monday seized 100 kilograms hashish from a truck said the spokesperson.

The officials on a tip off stopped at truck on Ring Road near Zakori Bridge in the jurisdiction of Paharipura police station and seized 100 kilograms hashish from hidden cavities of the vehicle.

They arrested driver and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

