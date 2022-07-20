100-kg spurious milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized over 100-kilogram spurious milk from various shops in the area of Thikriwala police station and discarded it on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized over 100-kilogram spurious milk from various shops in the area of Thikriwala police station and discarded it on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the authority said that a team checked milk at various dairies and found that milkmen Imran Gujjar, Ehsan Gujjar, Mian Shakeel, Shakeeb, etc.

were selling spurious milk in their shops in Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.

The PFA team seized more than 100-kg spurious milk and discarded it. The team also imposed Rs 27,000 fine on the shopkeepers and issued warning to them, spokesman added.