UrduPoint.com

100-kg Spurious Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 06:57 PM

100-kg spurious milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized over 100-kilogram spurious milk from various shops in the area of Thikriwala police station and discarded it on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized over 100-kilogram spurious milk from various shops in the area of Thikriwala police station and discarded it on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the authority said that a team checked milk at various dairies and found that milkmen Imran Gujjar, Ehsan Gujjar, Mian Shakeel, Shakeeb, etc.

were selling spurious milk in their shops in Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.

The PFA team seized more than 100-kg spurious milk and discarded it. The team also imposed Rs 27,000 fine on the shopkeepers and issued warning to them, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Fine Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Spain's Prime Minister says 'more than 500 died' f ..

Spain's Prime Minister says 'more than 500 died' from heatwave

1 minute ago
 PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulter ..

PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulterated food

2 minutes ago
 Govt to prevent discrimination against religious m ..

Govt to prevent discrimination against religious minorities: Pirzada

2 minutes ago
 Football: African awards contenders

Football: African awards contenders

2 minutes ago
 Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' no ..

Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Man dies, three kids hurt as bus ran over car

Man dies, three kids hurt as bus ran over car

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.