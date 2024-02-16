100 kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) City police on Friday arrested two kite makers and recovered more than 100 kites from their possession.

Police said that the raiding team arrested--Muhammad Akhlaq and Muhammad Mushtaq and recovered more than 100 kites,chemical materials and string roles from them.

Further investigation was underway.