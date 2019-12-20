UrduPoint.com
100 Life Jackets Distributed Among Boat Operators In Shangla

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Ranjha here Friday handed over 100 life jackets to boat operators enabling them to minimize risk of lives during crossing the Indus River.

He handed over life-jackets to boat-operators in Hashim Khel village of Union Council Nasrat Khel, tehsil Martung.

On the occasion boat operators were given a demonstration to use life-jackets properly and to sensitize them about importance and utility of adopting safety measures.

A local committee, consisting of elders of the area has been constituted and entrusted with the responsibility to ensure proper use of life-jackets.

Furthermore, local police has been involved to monitor the adaption of safety measures through District Intelligence Coordination Committee.

It is to mention here that a number of remote villages of Shangla District use boats as Primary mode of transportation for movement of passengers and goods.

On July 3, 2019 a boat that started its journey from Kamach, Shangla capsized in Turbela Lake near Haripur. As a result 10 people from Shangla drowned in the incident among which two bodies are still missing.

The life-jackets have been distributed in collaboration with German Red Cross and Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

