100 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded, Over Rs 100,000 Fine Imposed

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

100 liters adulterated milk discarded, over Rs 100,000 fine imposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food Department on Wednesday discarded 100 liters of adulterated milk and imposed fine over Rs 100,000 during a routine checking here at the Motorway Toll Plaza.

ICT Deputy Director Food Muhammad Afzal along with a team of Punjab Food Authority took samples of milk from 29 vehicles carrying a total of 81,800 liters of the commodity at the screening pickets, a senior official told APP.

He said contamination of polluted water and low level of fat was found in the milk carried by 17 vehicles, while rest of them allowed to enter the capital city for supplying the better quality of milk to the shops.

The official said the drive against adulterated milk was in full swing. The purpose of inspection was aimed at ensuring provision of health and pure milk to the citizens of the Federal capital.

