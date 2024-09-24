Open Menu

100 Liters Liquor Seized In Successful Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

100 liters liquor seized in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested liquor supplier and seized 100 liters liquor during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah police received a tip-off during patrol about the liquor supplier waiting for a vehicle.

The police confiscated 100 liters of liquor from accused who identified as Qais Misah.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation has been started.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, stated that the police gathered solid evidence against the accused, who will be presented in court.

He emphasized that the crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be continued to ensure public safety and uphold the law.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Nasir From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

55 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

3 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

3 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

6 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

6 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan