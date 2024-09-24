100 liters liquor seized in successful operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested liquor supplier and seized 100 liters liquor during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah police received a tip-off during patrol about the liquor supplier waiting for a vehicle.

The police confiscated 100 liters of liquor from accused who identified as Qais Misah.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation has been started.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, stated that the police gathered solid evidence against the accused, who will be presented in court.

He emphasized that the crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be continued to ensure public safety and uphold the law.