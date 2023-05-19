UrduPoint.com

100 Maunds Fake Cotton Seed Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) department seized 100 Maunds i.e 4000 kilograms of fake cotton seed during its transportation to Sukkur (Sindh) from Khanewal, an illicit business that has been cited as one of the main reasons behind cotton production decline in the country.

FSC&R seed inspector Muhammad Awais accompanying other officials including Kaleemullah, Hassan Raza and Rashid foiled the illicit transportation and marketing bid by accused Muhammad Bilal.

The fake seed stock was taken into possession and according to seed inspector those involved in fake seed business would be dealt with iron hands and they would have to go through the punishment they deserved.

It may be noted that cotton production in Pakistan nosedived last year with a paltry production figure of 4.9 million bales, lowest ever in history, partly due to floods in 2022 besides fake seed and other factors. Seed performance was so poor that Pakistan's average per acre cotton production was recorded 50 per cent lower than other regional countries.

Official said that they have started legal proceedings against the accused.

