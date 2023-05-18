UrduPoint.com

100 Maunds Fake Cotton Seed Seized In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 11:46 PM

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) department seized 100 Maunds i.e 4000 kilograms of fake cotton seed during its transportation to Sukkur (Sindh) from Khanewal, an illicit business that has been cited as one of the main reasons behind cotton production decline in the country

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) department seized 100 Maunds i.e 4000 kilograms of fake cotton seed during its transportation to Sukkur (Sindh) from Khanewal, an illicit business that has been cited as one of the main reasons behind cotton production decline in the country.

FSC&R seed inspector Muhammad Awais accompanying other officials including Kaleemullah, Hassan Raza and Rashid foiled the illicit transportation and marketing bid by accused Muhammad Bilal.

The fake seed stock was taken into possession and according to seed inspector those involved in fake seed business would be dealt with iron hands and they would have to go through the punishment they deserved.

It may be noted that cotton production in Pakistan nosedived last year with a paltry production figure of 4.9 million bales, lowest ever in history, partly due to floods in 2022 besides fake seed and other factors. Seed performance was so poor that Pakistan's average per acre cotton production was recorded 50 per cent lower than other regional countries.

Official said that they have started legal proceedings against the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Poor Rashid Sukkur Khanewal May Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

22 seconds ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

27 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

8 minutes ago
 Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Roc ..

Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.