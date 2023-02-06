UrduPoint.com

100 Megawatts Power Supply To Start Gwadar In Few Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 09:51 PM

100 megawatts power supply to start Gwadar in few days

National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has completed the testing phase after the establishment of the transmission line for the import of over 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has completed the testing phase after the establishment of the transmission line for the import of over 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, a transmission line has been laid from Plan Iran to provide more than 100 megawatts of electricity to the port city of Gwadar.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Energy Minister, NTDC completed the project within the stipulated period.

It has been reported that after the testing of the transmission system, the supply of more than 100 megawatts of electricity to Gwadar will start in the next few days.

The completion of the project will improve the power supply in Gwadar and Makran divisions. To meet the power needs of Gwadar, the governments of Pakistan and Iran signed an agreement to supply 100 megawatts of additional power in June 2022.

It further said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, during his visit to Gwadar last year, directed the concerned authorities to complete this project in a short period of time.

While Gwadar relies on imported electricity from Iran and the construction of the 132 kV line will connect the coastal city to the national grid for the first time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Import Iran Company Visit Gwadar June From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year of 'Ga ..

UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year of 'Game-Changing Climate Action'

5 minutes ago
 Communist Czechoslovakia's PM Strougal dies at 98: ..

Communist Czechoslovakia's PM Strougal dies at 98: report

5 minutes ago
 Excise Police recovers 88 Kg hashish, two arrests

Excise Police recovers 88 Kg hashish, two arrests

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek, India's Deepak Sign Memorandum o ..

Russia's Novatek, India's Deepak Sign Memorandum on Supply of LNG, Ammonia

3 minutes ago
 PTI regime dismantled strong economy passed on by ..

PTI regime dismantled strong economy passed on by PML-N in 2018: Pakistan Muslim ..

3 minutes ago
 UN agencies swing into action to help victims of d ..

UN agencies swing into action to help victims of devastating Trkiye and Syria qu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.