100 megawatts power supply to start Gwadar in few days

National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has completed the testing phase after the establishment of the transmission line for the import of over 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has completed the testing phase after the establishment of the transmission line for the import of over 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, a transmission line has been laid from Plan Iran to provide more than 100 megawatts of electricity to the port city of Gwadar.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Energy Minister, NTDC completed the project within the stipulated period.

It has been reported that after the testing of the transmission system, the supply of more than 100 megawatts of electricity to Gwadar will start in the next few days.

The completion of the project will improve the power supply in Gwadar and Makran divisions. To meet the power needs of Gwadar, the governments of Pakistan and Iran signed an agreement to supply 100 megawatts of additional power in June 2022.

It further said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, during his visit to Gwadar last year, directed the concerned authorities to complete this project in a short period of time.

While Gwadar relies on imported electricity from Iran and the construction of the 132 kV line will connect the coastal city to the national grid for the first time.