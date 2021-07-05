100 mln people to get clean drinking water by year end: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that 100 million people across the province will get access to the clean drinking water through installation of water filtration plants by the Punjab Aab e Pak Authority by the end of December 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that 100 million people across the province will get access to the clean drinking water through installation of water filtration plants by the Punjab Aab e Pak Authority by the end of December 2021.

Speaking at foundation stone laying ceremony of 106 water filtration plants project under Aab e Pak Authority at Circuit House Gujranwala on Monday, he said work on various water filtration plants worth five billion rupees had started, adding that all departments deserve adulation for working in unison for the success of the project.

Chairman Punjab Aab Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Mian Tariq, Rana Bilal Ejaz, Ali Ashraf Mughal, Aamir Rehman Sheikh, SA Hameed, District President PTI Rana Sajid Ali Khan, Arshad Mahmood Bhatti, District President PTI Women Wing Rubina Amjad and a large number of workers were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab said the promise of providing clean drinking water to the people in all districts of Gujranwala was being fulfilled by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started unprecedented public welfare projects like Ehsas Programme and others during a short stint of about three years.

Later, in an interaction with the media persons, he said the elections in AJK will be transparent, adding that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections 2021.

To a question, he said Pakistan had always played its role for peace in Afghanistan and still had a clear policy that Pakistan will not be a part of US war but play its role in building peace in the neighboring country. He said withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was a good omen, adding that US must play its role in establishing durable peace there.

About the US bases, he said decision to refuse air bases to the US forces in Pakistan was in the line with national interest and people's aspirations, adding that the world today admired Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism.

Sarwar, to a query, said anti-state forces including India were involved in nefarious designs to disrupt peace in Pakistan, adding that India will be exposed before the world.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also inaugurated a filtration plant installed by NGO 'Muslim Hand' in Kashmir Colony and met PTI ticket holders and party workers.