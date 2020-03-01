100 more cases to be approved for financial assistance of poor patients in BAEF meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch on Sunday said that provincial government would approve 100 more cases in next meeting of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to provide financial assistance to the poor patients.The meeting would be held on tomorrow, he added.

Talking to APP, he said the aid would be given to 600 poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs 3 billion supplementary fund which would be spent for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants", adding that all cases had been approved by the medical board.

The minister said the government was receiving Rs 40 million monthly as seed money but the need of the poor people had gone above Rs 100 million.

Baloch said that he had submitted the proposal to the provincial cabinet to issue Rs 500 million supplementary budget to the special support programme so that need of the people could be met.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause.

He said that an amount of Rs 2 billion would be also allocated in next year's budget for the programme to ensure best health care facilities to maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said the occurrence of cancer was particularly high in Chaghi and Neseerabad district and the ratio of life treating diseases was also high in Kohlu and Dera Bugti district.

It should be noted that cancer, liver and kidney transplantation were the most expensive which required millions of rupees.

He said that the government had also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme which would provide assistance to the social and sports sectors of the province.

Whereas, he added, special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students had also been set up.