- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- 100 more green buses approved for Quetta to operate on different routs: Commissioner
100 More Green Buses Approved For Quetta To Operate On Different Routs: Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that at least 100 more green buses have been approved for Quetta city as in the first phase, 25 buses would come within a month and a half which would be operated on different routes of the city
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that at least 100 more green buses have been approved for Quetta city as in the first phase, 25 buses would come within a month and a half which would be operated on different routes of the city.
He expressed these views while talking to the media. He said that the green bus service in Quetta city has provided better public transport facility to the citizens.
Currently, only 8 buses are being operated under private contract in Quetta city, more than 11 thousand people travel in these buses daily which is a great success, he said and added that 100 more buses have been approved for the city and it was expected that 25 more buses would come in the first phase within a month and a half.
He said that as soon as 25 buses would be arrived that could be operated on other routes, this would not only reduce the number of rickshaws but also motorcycles in the city so that the traffic system would be better and people would have quality travel facilities.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test5 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes4 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp5 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt9 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC9 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima4 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1014 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers28 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD28 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held28 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society28 minutes ago