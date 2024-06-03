Open Menu

100 More Green Buses Approved For Quetta To Operate On Different Routs: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

100 more green buses approved for Quetta to operate on different routs: Commissioner

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that at least 100 more green buses have been approved for Quetta city as in the first phase, 25 buses would come within a month and a half which would be operated on different routes of the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that at least 100 more green buses have been approved for Quetta city as in the first phase, 25 buses would come within a month and a half which would be operated on different routes of the city.

He expressed these views while talking to the media. He said that the green bus service in Quetta city has provided better public transport facility to the citizens.

Currently, only 8 buses are being operated under private contract in Quetta city, more than 11 thousand people travel in these buses daily which is a great success, he said and added that 100 more buses have been approved for the city and it was expected that 25 more buses would come in the first phase within a month and a half.

He said that as soon as 25 buses would be arrived that could be operated on other routes, this would not only reduce the number of rickshaws but also motorcycles in the city so that the traffic system would be better and people would have quality travel facilities.

