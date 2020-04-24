UrduPoint.com
100 More Panagahas To Be Set Up: Naseem Ur Rehman

Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person for government's Panagah Programme, Naseem ur Rehman Friday said that 100 more panahgahas would be set up in the country by the end of this year to provide shelter to poor people.

Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI),he said that 27 Panagahs were currently operating in the country and the government had planned to setup 100 more Panagahs in the country.

Naseem said that under the proposed plan, a Panagah was planned to be established in each district to provide food and stay facility to the needy.

He said "We have estimated some data and as per estimate each Panagah incurred an expenditure of Rs 600,000, which can be met with the cooperation of philanthropists ".

He said the government had earmarked Rs 6 billion for Panagah Program while the society was spending an amount of Rs 292 billion on charity each year.

He urged the business community to support this initiative of the government,adding government wanted to provide jobs to the residents of shelter homes and private sector should extend cooperation in that regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

