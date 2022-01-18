UrduPoint.com

100 More Patients Test Covid Positive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

As many as 100 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30341 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday

Out of 30341 Covid-19 cases, 28958 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 776, of which 747 are isolated at homes while the rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1523 tests were performed During the last 24 hours, of them 100 cases were reported as positive with a 7 % positivity rate.

