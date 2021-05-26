100 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As many as 100 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 1980 in the district during last 24 hours.

According to the statistics released by the district administration here Wednesday, as many as 1080 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 100 people were tested positive with 9 percent positivity rate in the district.

Some 1,980 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 1,948 are under the home isolation, 26 are admitted in LUH and one each in Agha Khan University Hospital, DUHS and Indus Hospital Karachi while 3 were in SIUT.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 23 were occupied by Tuesday night while 83 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 78,377 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Wednesday night while 28,893 people have also received the second doses of their vaccines.