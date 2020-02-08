100 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials, line staff get safety rules training in first session

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided training to 100 officials and line staff about safety rules.

The first session of the training organized by regional training centre MEPCO was concluded in which training was imparted to Sub divisional officers (SDOs), line superintendents about "Quick Impact" and line staff about "S-100" under the directions of the CEO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SDOs, supervisors and lines staff from Multan and Khanewal circles participated in the first training session.

SE MEPCO Multan circle Mian Muhammad Anwar imparted lecture about the importance of T&P and safety of line staff in the first session and distributed certificates among the participants.

He said that the training would be provided to all SDOs, supervisors and line staff of subdivisions across the region about safety rules.

SE MEPCO said that oath was taken from line staff about 100 percent use of T&P and they were bounded to implement in safety rules be keeping in view the family and department.