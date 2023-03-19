UrduPoint.com

100 MW Additional Electricity Project For Gwadar Completes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A project launched to supply an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran to meet the current and future electricity needs of Gwadar has been completed, the CM Secretariat said.

A handout issued here on Sunday said that the current electricity requirement of Gwadar is 130 megawatt which could not be met with the existing resources.

An agreement, in this connection, was signed with Iran for the supply of 100 megawatts of additional electricity. To implement the project, a 138 km long transmission line was laid from Iran border to Gwadar.

Handout further read that FWO ensured installation of 58 km transmission line from Iran border to Jiwani grid station and 80 km from Jiwani to Gwadar grid station in record time.

This important project will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the domestic and industrial consumers of Gwadar.

More Stories From Pakistan

