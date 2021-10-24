100 new dengue cases reported in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as one hundred new dengue cases have reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 100 new cases, the total number of dengue cases in the province have reached to 5107 while active cases were 1683.

No new death case was reported from the province.

In the meanwhile, 138 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons to 3418.