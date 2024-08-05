Open Menu

100 New Electric Buses To Be Operated In Multan City; Bilal Akbar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan here on Monday said that 100 new electric feeder buses would be soon plied on the city roads and announced to launch a digital vehicle fitness system in Multan to assess fitness of vehicles through a QR code on the registration number plates.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Multan, the minister disclosed that on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Multan city’s vehicle fitness system is going digital sooner, adding that fitness certificates and number plates of vehicles would have QR Codes through which the digital system would evaluate the fitness of any vehicle.

He said that the city’s transport system was being upgraded and modernized and no vehicle would be allowed to operate in case of being found unfit. Moreover, he added that passenger vehicles fitted with LPG, those emitting smoke or without route permit, would not be allowed to operate.

He said that the government was ensuring that reduction in petroleum prices should translate in low transport fares and asked commuters to call help line in case of any complaint.

The provincial minister said that Vehari road would be carpeted within a year while a road leading to general bus stand would also undergo repair/maintenance.

He said that the problems of transporters were being addressed on priority pleading that they provide services to Lakhs of passengers every day.

He said that Punjab government was providing free solar systems to those consumers having electricity consumption till 200 units or below while those consuming above 200 units can get new solar systems on installments.

Likewise, he added, farmers were being provided 50-60 per cent subsidy on purchase of tractors. He said, they were working hard to meet the targets Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had given to them in improving public service delivery system and relief to the people.

During a visit to new terminal of general bus stand, the minister held a detailed meeting with transporters to hear their problems and promised to resolve them. He checked ticket counters, bus sheds, dispensary and other sections and thoroughly reviewed the facilities being provided to commuters.

He ordered the officials to pay special attention to cleanliness of the general bus stand, besides facilities for passengers including seating arrangements in waiting areas, availability of clean drinking water and sought regular replacement of water filters.

The minister inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling at the general bus stand.

MPA Usama Leghari, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Multan Mohsin Nisar Sheikh and transporters were also present.

