UrduPoint.com

100 New Medical House Officers Appointed In LGH

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

100 new medical house officers appointed in LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 100 new house officers have been appointed in the Lahore General Hospital in different departments .

According to the LGH sources on Saturday, as per the policy of the Punjab government the new house officers will be paid more than Rs 45,000 per month stipend and they would serve till May 31, 2023.

Talking to the media, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said it was an honour for the medical college Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) to have MBBS students working in a historical and the best standard institution like LGH .

He stated the team of doctors of the LGH would be further strengthened with the help of these 100 house officers and they would also be able to provide better medical treatment to patients.

Dr Zafar while congratulating the new house officers expressed the hope that they would use their professional dedication and spirit of service for treatment of patients.

On this occasion, the newly-appointed house officers thanked the principal and assured him that they would discharge their duties diligently, efficiently and honestly.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab May Post Media Best

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador ..

Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador by UNDP

44 minutes ago
 LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

56 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

1 hour ago
 "You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

1 hour ago
 Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.