100 open courts held during the last four months

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that 100 open courts were held in the office during the last four months.

While talking to media here on Wednesday,he said that the performance of police stations was easily evaluated by conducting open courts daily.

'4081 applications were received on which the concerned SHO was immediately ordered to redress the complaint'.

He said that the objective of setting up an open court daily was to provide quick justice to the citizens.

He highlighted that if the complaints received repeatedly, departmental action will be taken against the concerned officers.

DPO Sialkot requested citizens to report anti-social elements to the police so that quick action would be taken.