100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibition

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Fourth Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition was inaugurated here on Tuesday with over 100 Pakistani companies in presence to enhance trade and economic cooperation, and open new horizons between Egypt and Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr. Gohar Ijaz along with Minister for Trade & Industry of Egypt Ahmed Samir and Minister of Public Business Sector Mahmoud Ismat jointly inaugurated the event at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

A delegation comprising government officials and top business and industry professionals from Pakistan, led by Dr Gohar Ejaz, is visiting Cairo for the event being held from January 9-11.

More than 80 leading businessmen and chamber representatives from the countries of the middle East & North Africa (MENA) region are attending the conference to strengthen commercial ties with businessmen from Pakistan.

The event commenced with an exclusive official conference, which will be followed by an inclusive two-day single-country exhibition.

Ambassador Sajid Bilal, in his remarks, welcomed the attendees at the 4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition.

He stated that the Government of Pakistan under the “Look Africa” Policy had successfully conducted similar events in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi yielding greater commercial benefits.

Under the policy, he said, the government aimed to find alternate markets for its goods and enhance government-to-government and business-to-business ties with countries in the African region.

"We are reaching out to MENA region to forge stronger ties with peoples, institutions and authorities. Egypt is the gateway to Africa; our brotherly relations will grow stronger with the development of bilateral trade," he remarked.

The ambassador highlighted that the event coincided with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Ahmed Samir, in his speech, extended greetings and gratitude to Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for organizing the conference and bringing together a diverse group of businessmen committed to promoting bilateral trade.

Such events bring about multilateral cooperation and benefit businesses in both countries and support each other's aspiration for socioeconomic development, he stressed.

The minister said that Africa was a great attraction for investments and similarly was Pakistan with its strategic position, skilled labour and vast potential.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Egypt was around $400 million and he looked forward to wider horizontal diversification.

Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ijaz, in his inaugural address, stated that Pakistan was an over 100 billion Dollars economy with the population of around 250 million people.

He said that Pakistan was ready to take off with investor-friendly trade, investment and industrial policies.

He highlighted the Free Trade Agreement with China and particularly the Free Trade Agreement with the countries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Vowing to increase bilateral trade with Egypt by 10 times, Dr Gohar Ijaz stressed that the combined strength of Pakistan, Egypt and MENA region countries would yield a win-win situation for all.

The commerce minister invited Egyptian investors to visit Pakistan.

More than 200 businessmen from Pakistan have arrived in Cairo to conclude business deals. These businessmen will be representing more than 20 different business sectors, including textile, engineering goods, food and agriculture, and services.

The exhibition showcases opportunities for trade enhancement and signing joint ventures deals between local and Pakistani businessmen in multiple sectors of mutual interest.

It also offers an opportunity to foster trade and investment ties between Pakistan and MENA region countries.

A live food show prominently enabled the participants to experience Pakistan's culinary potential and cuisine throughout the PATDC and SCE.