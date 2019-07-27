UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Pakistani Youth To Visit China For Promoting Better Social, Cultural Linkages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

100 Pakistani youth to visit China for promoting better social, cultural linkages

A delegation of 100 Pakistani youth will visit China during the first half of November this year for promoting better social and cultural linkages between the two friendly nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of 100 Pakistani youth will visit China during the first half of November this year for promoting better social and cultural linkages between the two friendly nations.

An agreement in this respect was reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Deputy Chief Chinese Embassy Jolly Jian here Saturday, according to a press release.

The two sides noted that the visit would not only cement cultural and social ties between the two nations but would also enhance economic and business relations, a real motive of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative of the two countries.

Usman Dar thanked Jolly Jian for his country's great gesture to host Pakistani youth, in order to foster people-to-people contacts between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business China Visit CPEC Jian November Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 27 July 2019

2 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam expresses grief over deaths in roof coll ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Kyoto Anime Studio Arson Attack Rise ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition pursuing personal agenda: Chief Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup ..

7 minutes ago

Bernal Tour lead trimmed after Jumbo appeal

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.