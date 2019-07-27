100 Pakistani youth to visit China for promoting better social, cultural linkages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of 100 Pakistani youth will visit China during the first half of November this year for promoting better social and cultural linkages between the two friendly nations.

An agreement in this respect was reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Deputy Chief Chinese Embassy Jolly Jian here Saturday, according to a press release.

The two sides noted that the visit would not only cement cultural and social ties between the two nations but would also enhance economic and business relations, a real motive of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative of the two countries.

Usman Dar thanked Jolly Jian for his country's great gesture to host Pakistani youth, in order to foster people-to-people contacts between the two nations.