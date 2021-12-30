UrduPoint.com

100 PC Recovery Of Revenue Tax To Be Ensured Till 31 Of December: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr. Arshad Ahmed said that 100 percent recovery of Property Tax, Abiana and Stamp Duty would be ensured to increased government revenue.

Addressing a meeting Thursday, The Commissioner said that land related record has been linked with online system to facilitate masses and in this regard all possible facilities were being ensured at land record centre for public facilitation.

According to officials sources, the district administration would implement accountability process at Patwari level in order to get 100 percent recovery target.

The performance of all revenue officers was being monitored and strict action would be taken on negligence the commissioner added.

He also directed the board of revenue to submit report of tax recovery from defaulter till December 31, 2021.

The Commissioner directed all deputy commissioners of Multan region to tighten noose against revenue tax defaulters and recover pending dues from them.

