100 pc target of door-to-door cleanliness to be achieved: CEO MWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti said that 100 percent target of door-to-door cleanliness would be achieved at any cost.

Assuming charge of the office here on Monday, he said that it was a great honour to serve the city of Saints and added that the cleanliness of the city was a big challenge but he would achieve it. He said that the cleanliness of the city was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that the company would adopt modern sanitation requirements and improve infrastructure to meet the challenges.

He expressed his regret for not increasing manpower and the number of machinery for the last nine years. He said that the company would ultimately increase the waste collection from the city by improving manpower and machinery.

He was also briefed about the machinery, human resources, workshop, parking yards, landfill site, temporary storage points, helpline 1139, and complaint portals.