100 percent conversion of brick kilns on zig-zag technology completed in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The 100 percent conversion of traditional brick kilns on zig-zag technology has been completed in the district.

Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal while talking to APP here on Saturday said that 479 out of total 492 brick kilns across the district have been converted on zig-zag. However, the remaining 13 brick kilns on old technology were completely closed due to some certain reasons.

He informed that only zigzag technology brick kilns were operational as per directions of the provincial government.

Deputy Director further informed that 306 FIRs were got lodged against the brick kilns owners over violation of zigzag conditions from January 2021 to uptill now.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has issued orders for taking stern action against violators of zigzag technology Zafar said that the monitoring of the zigzag technology brick kilns was being ensured regularly.

He further informed that there were four conditions of zigzag technology brick kilns including proper functioning of blur, white smoke, filling of bricks as per zigzag methodology and stoppage of brick kiln as motor of blur stopped.

He said that if there was any violation of these four conditions then the environment department teams took action against such brick kilns.

