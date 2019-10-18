100 percent recovery of luxury house tax by Excise in Faisalabad

Director Excise and Taxation Ahmed Saeed has directed the staff to undertake 100 percent recovery of luxury house tax in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Ahmed Saeed has directed the staff to undertake 100 percent recovery of luxury house tax in the district.

According to official source, he said that collection of Rs74.3 million tax from 116 luxury house owners out of total Rs159 million was appreciable. However, he urged to take steps for collection of remaining tax amount of Rs23 million from 43 luxury house owners.