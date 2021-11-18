UrduPoint.com

100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 100 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,36,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

