100 Power Thieves Arrested In May So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sargodha Circle Office arrested over 100 power thieves from May 2 to 20 and registered cases against them during a special campaign here, according to official sources.
The circle office had arrested 2,866 power pilferers for stealing 74 lakh units of electricity during the last year and imposed fine on them, added the sources.
