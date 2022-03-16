UrduPoint.com

100 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 07:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 100 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,46,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed while five cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

More Stories From Pakistan

