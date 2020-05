FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation has donated 100 PPE kits to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here Thursday.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq handed over the donation to Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Abbas.

The PPE kits will be provided to doctors, nurses and paramedics deployed for treatment of coronavirus patients.