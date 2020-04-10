100 preventive kits for Allied hospital

Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated 100 preventive kits to Allied Hospital for doctors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated 100 preventive kits to Allied Hospital for doctors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Society's president Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak handed over the kits to Medical Superintendent Dr Khuram Altaf here Friday.

Dr Hassan said that doctors were working on front line against coronavirus pandemic and they needed preventive articles. He said the kits comprised sanitizers, gloves, masks and other items.