UrduPoint.com

100 Random Samples Of Zamzam Water Checked Daily At Grand Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

100 random samples of Zamzam water checked daily at Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the laboratory to check the quality of Zamzam water, took random samples from Zamzam water and analyzed them microbiologically and chemically to ensure the quality and safety of the water, Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday.

This is carried out through a special laboratory on the roof of the Grand Mosque, which is equipped with the highest international standards followed in analyzing drinking water, where trained cadres are tasked with conducting the necessary tests and refer results to Zamzam administration at the Grand Mosque on a regular basis.

The lab employees take daily samples from all sources of Zamzam water at the Grand Mosque to ensure its safety and that it does not have any microbes before providing water to visitors of the Grand Mosque at the best quality and highest international health standards.

Later on, samples are analyzed biologically through sanitizing the safety cabin "the place designated for analysis" with ultraviolet and preparing the environment allocated for inspecting bacteria and merging it with Zamzam water.

The mixture is then inserted into a special incubator under a 37-degree for a period ranging between 24 and 48 hours and inspecting the growth of bacteria — if any — in addition to the chemical analysis that seeks to inspect salts and PH degree and the percentage of chlorine and other elements within only 4 hours.

Zamzam water goes through a set of health and preventive procedures that the Presidency takes, starting from pumping water from Zamzam well, till it reaches completely closed reservoirs, before they go through sterilization devices, where the same mechanism applies upon transporting the water to the Grand Mosque.

This is done through a specialized team that supervises these processes to ensure execution according to the followed technical procedures that meet the aspirations of the leadership who spare no effort in caring with the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

Related Topics

Water Saudi Same Sunday Mosque All From Best

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

10 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

19 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.