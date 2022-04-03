100 random samples of Zamzam water checked daily at Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the laboratory to check the quality of Zamzam water, took random samples from Zamzam water and analyzed them microbiologically and chemically to ensure the quality and safety of the water, Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday.

This is carried out through a special laboratory on the roof of the Grand Mosque, which is equipped with the highest international standards followed in analyzing drinking water, where trained cadres are tasked with conducting the necessary tests and refer results to Zamzam administration at the Grand Mosque on a regular basis.

The lab employees take daily samples from all sources of Zamzam water at the Grand Mosque to ensure its safety and that it does not have any microbes before providing water to visitors of the Grand Mosque at the best quality and highest international health standards.

Later on, samples are analyzed biologically through sanitizing the safety cabin "the place designated for analysis" with ultraviolet and preparing the environment allocated for inspecting bacteria and merging it with Zamzam water.

The mixture is then inserted into a special incubator under a 37-degree for a period ranging between 24 and 48 hours and inspecting the growth of bacteria — if any — in addition to the chemical analysis that seeks to inspect salts and PH degree and the percentage of chlorine and other elements within only 4 hours.

Zamzam water goes through a set of health and preventive procedures that the Presidency takes, starting from pumping water from Zamzam well, till it reaches completely closed reservoirs, before they go through sterilization devices, where the same mechanism applies upon transporting the water to the Grand Mosque.

This is done through a specialized team that supervises these processes to ensure execution according to the followed technical procedures that meet the aspirations of the leadership who spare no effort in caring with the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.