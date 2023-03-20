UrduPoint.com

100 Ration Bags, Sewing Machines Distributed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Bahawal Ladies Club Bahawalpur on Monday distributed 100 ration bags among the employees of the Railway Station and Bahawal Ladies Club

On the suggestion of Vice President Bahawal Ladies Club Bahawalpur Begum Saba Tariq, the Executive Members Ladies Club arranged these ration bags that were distributed to the Qullies and employees of Railway Station Bahawalpur.

0Sewing machines were also distributed among women. General Secretary Bahawal Ladies Club Noshaba Malik, Joint Secretary Mrs. Khalida Chishti, Finance Secretary Mrs. Farah Ameer, Executive Members Seema Ejaz, Mrs. Huma Abbasi, Mrs. Uzma Mashhood, Mrs. Zahida Anwar were present on this occasion. The Vice President of the Bahawal Ladies Club said that we should help the poor people in this holy month of Ramzan.

