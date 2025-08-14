Open Menu

100 Recitations Of Holy Quran For Blessings To Martyrs Completed At Governor House

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a ‘Quran Khuwani’ with the blessings dedicated to the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, especially the martyrs of Karbala on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a ‘Quran Khuwani’ with the blessings dedicated to the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, especially the martyrs of Karbala on Thursday.

100 recitations of the Holy Quran were completed in the congregation held at the Governor House Karachi, that was participated by the Governor Kamran Tessori, senior central leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaimkhani and the house staff and others.

Governor Tessori, in a statement issued here, said that Pakistan came into existence on August 14, and with the grace of Allah Almighty and this beloved homeland will remain safe until the end of time.

He said that the purpose of celebrating the Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-Haq, was to eloquently express the passion and unity of the entire nation.

“India attacked under the cover of darkness, but the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a strong and fitting response. Despite having five times more power, India was hollow from within. Our Air Force, Navy, and Army completely crushed them,” he remarked and noted that the younger generation had the opportunity to witness how the Pakistan Armed Forces inflicted a historic defeat on India.

Kamran Tessori stated that from August 1 to August 14, he fulfilled his promise of organizing Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi programs, which featured the largest digital stage in history, a massive national flag, and numerous shows.

