100% refunds of travel agents paid: PIA distt manager

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hundred percent refunds of travel agents were paid while 50 percent incentives are also being cleared, disclosed by PIA district manager Shahid Hussain.

He was addressing the meeting of travel agents here on Thursday, in which President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam and President Faisalabad Travel Agents Association Rana Akram Khan were also present.

Shahid Hussain said that PIA was passing through a very critical juncture but same facilities were being extended to Faisalabad based travel agents as enjoyed by other stations.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, PIA was managing only 10 percent operation and hence, there was no chance of immediate revival of air trade industry, he added.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam said that air travel trade had been badly hit by coronavirus pandemic. He said that PIA had started flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries.

''PIA has fixed almost double fare while travel agents were totally barred to sell tickets," he said and added the overall business of travel agents was completely chocked for last five months.

Therefore, PIA should resolve problems confronted by travel agents on top priority basis.

Earlier, Akram Khan, President Faisalabad Travel Agents Association told the meeting that they had always supported PIA being a national flag carrier but it should not ignore them in this hour of need.

He said that PIA started 30 to 40 flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis but travel agents were not allowed to sell tickets for these flights.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Sajid Maqbool, Mazhar Hadi and Bilal Ahmed of PIA in addition to Abid Shairf and Syed Hamid Jillani of travel trade.

Later, Rana Sikandar Azam Khan President Faisalabad Chamber ofCommerce & Industry presented FCCI shield to Shahid Hussain whileDistrict Manager PIA also handed over a picture of PIA to Rana Sikandar Azam.