100 Rescue paramedics to perform duties in Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as, 100 paramedics of Rescue 1122 have been placed in Mayo Hospital on recommendation of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department to facilitate hospital administration for dealing with Covid-19 patients.

The Rescue paramedics had been trained in collaboration with doctors and nurses of Mayo Hospital at Lahore Expo Corona Isolation Centre for the management of coronavirus patients.

They also practiced donning, doffing, chest physiotherapy, use of a ventilator, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, and bed nursing care of serious coronavirus patients at the Expo Corona Isolation Center.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that COVID -19 was a national emergency so that it was needed to serve humanity in this challenging situation. Rescue Service always provided help to victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters, he maintained.

During Covid-19 emergency, Rescue Service had shifted 11,641 coronavirus patients to hospitals and quarantine centers, whereas 1,269 suspected COVID-19 burials were performed by Rescue Service, he asserted.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Thursday.

The DG said that rescuers were also involved in activities like patient shifting, burials, disinfection awareness, and ration distribution, etc, adding that now rescuers being professionally trained were required to provide their services for dealing with coronavirus patients in hospitals.

He said that the placement of rescue paramedics would be on disposal of Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer to assist them in the management of coronavirus patients, whereas Emergency Officers & Instructors from Rescue Headquarters and academy would ensure proper deployment, discipline, and safety of the rescue paramedics deputed at Mayo Hospital.

The DG said that Rescue Corona Ward was also established in Emergency Services Academy to facilitate those COVID-19 positive rescuers who did not have proper quarantine facilities at their houses.