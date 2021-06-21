100 restaurants connected with KPRA invoice monitoring system

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has connected over 100 restaurants with restaurants invoice monitoring system (RIMS) across the province to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

The computer-based system RIMS system has enabled KPRA to get access to real time data of a restaurant sales and tax collection, ensuring complete transparency in tax collected by the restaurant from the consumers.

Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra said that among the many achievements of KPRA , is the drive to bring more of the service economy into the tax net.

" These 100 restaurants across KP are the first ones to sign up to the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) and charge discount sales tax rates" He said that the tax charged on your bill will be spent back to you and these restaurants wouldn't cheat customers.

The KPRA started integration of RIMS with the restaurants across the province and so far 100 initially three restaurants in various major cities .

The KPRA officials said that notices to restaurants were issued, directing them to integrate their systems with KPRA and IT teams of the authority were visiting restaurants in different cities for integrating their system with RIMS Where there is no system, the IT team can install a programme for them which will be connected with KPRA and the restaurant can also use it as its point of sale, adding the system needs a computer, a printer and internet for getting operational.

The system also empowers the taxpayers to check their invoices through KPRA website to make sure that the tax they pay at a restaurant has reached the authority.

The KPRA official said that RIMS is a step towards transparency and automation and a part of the reforms in its operations.