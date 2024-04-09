100 rickshaws distributed to unemployed youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Overseas Pakistanis Social Organization on Tuesday distributed 100 rickshaws to the unemployed youth living in the villages of Larkana and Shikarpur districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Overseas Pakistanis Social Organization on Tuesday distributed 100 rickshaws to the unemployed youth living in the villages of Larkana and Shikarpur districts.

An event was organized by the social organization Sindh Development Organization Anzal Begum Foundation with the support of Overseas Pakistanis in Garhi Yaseen of Shikarpur district, in which five unemployed youths from deserving families were selected living in more than 100 rural areas of Shikarpur and Larkana districts.

On this occasion, the head of the social organization, Babar Siddique said with the support of overseas Pakistanis donations we have provided employment to the youths and selected five person from each village and the welfare orginazation will do more work for the betterment of youth.