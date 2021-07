ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Division Hammad Azhar on Monday said that 100 percent supply of RLNG has been restored to the power and gas sectors.

"No forced load-shedding has been carried out since Friday evening," he tweeted.

He said, "We were restoring normal gas pressure supply to all sectors from today".