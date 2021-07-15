100 screens installed at Grand Holy Mosque to guide pilgrims during Hajj Season

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has put up 100 electronic screens for awareness and guidance at the Grand Holy Mosque and its courtyards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has put up 100 electronic screens for awareness and guidance at the Grand Holy Mosque and its courtyards.

The screens seek to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the guidance plan for pilgrims during this Hajj season.

The director of the General Department of Crowds at the Grand Holy Mosque, Osama Bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, said that the screens display information in three different languages, including Arabic, English and urdu, Saudi Gazette reported.

He also said that the screens broadcast health awareness messages on the coronavirus and the preventive measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims.