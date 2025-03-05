100 Shopkeepers Arrested In A Day Over Profiteering
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Wednesday that 100 shopkeepers were arrested in a day in Multan district on the charge of profiteering to ensure availability of essential items to the people at affordable price.
The official teams headed by officials delegated the powers of price control magistrates conducted over 13000 field inspections and raids in a day and sealed a dozen shops in the district comprising Multan city,Saddar areas besides tehsils of Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, said an official statement issued here on Wednesday.
A sum of Rs 181,000 fine was imposed on violators while five cases were got registered.
The mega crackdown was launched against profiteers and hoarders as per the commitment of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide edible items to the people at low price.
The crackdown would continue unhindered and those found involved in creating artificial price hike would be dealt with iron hands, the DC said.
Bukhari said that price control magistrates were being given tasks on a daily basis to keep the prices of essential items under control and added Sahulat Bazaars set up by the government were providing a variety of items to the people at low prices under one roof.
