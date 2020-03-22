100 shopkeepers held for not shutting down shops

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The district Administration Sunday arrested over 100 shopkeepers over violation of the government orders about shutting down their shops in the wake of coronavirus emergency.

Cases were registered against them in different police stations.

The crackdown was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Qassim Gul, DSP Rehman Qader and police men.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that all business centers would remain closed till Tuesday morning.

He said all shops other than petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shops, vegetable shops and grocery shops would not be closed.

Moreover, six persons were arrested on playing volley ball match in Wasu Astana.