100 Shops Sealed For Violating Lockdown SOPs In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

The district administration on Thursday sealed 100 shops for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to ensure safe workplaces during the lockdown

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed 100 shops for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to ensure safe workplaces during the lockdown.

The action was taken by Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah following non-compliance reports by traders and shopkeepers.

The shops, which were sealed and fined include more than 42 shops of garments, cosmetics, electronics, jewellery and clothes.

The inspection team said only these businesses would be allowed to open, which were allowed under the lockdown SOPs.

They urged the traders to cooperate with the district administration and avoid opening of non-essential shops.

They also called upon people to avoid going out of their homes for buying non-essential items in to order to control spread of coronavirus and stay safe.

