100 Shops Sealed Over Violations Of SoPs

Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:52 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 100 shops of unvaccinated shopkeepers also involved in violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the officers of the district government launched a crackdown against violators of SoPs and vaccination instructions. The assistant commissioners of the district visited different markets and checked violations of SoPs and vaccination certificates. The officers sealed 100 shops of unvaccinated shopkeepers who were also involved in violations of SoPs.

The officers of the district government also imposed fine on the violators.

During another operation launched a Tehsil Jahanian, the assistant commissioner raided at an illegal sale, purchase point of motorcycle and impounded 12 motorcycles.

In a statement issued here, the DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that "No vaccination No service" policy was strictly being implemented across the district. He said that special teams have been formed to check the implementation of SoPs and vaccination certificates of the masses and added that strict action would be taken against violators.

