100 Stranded Pilgrims Rescued In Lasbela Flood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

100 stranded pilgrims rescued in Lasbela flood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The rescue operation has been completed by the administration for the last 24 hours for more than 100 local pilgrims trapped in the flood relay at Khayaro Kot near Pir Bambur area of Lasbela district.

According to official sources, the Levies Force personnel with contributions of various rescue teams including Edhi and others engaged in the rescue operation played an important role in provision of relief activities in the flood affected area throughout the night.

The Levies Force Lyari check post in-charge provided food and drink to the rescued people and with the help of Edhi volunteers took the visitors to the district headquarters Uthal.

Under the special direction of Director General Levies Force Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, the young personnel of Levies Force have always been at the front line in times of natural calamities while maintaining law and order in Levies areas across the province.

