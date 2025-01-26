100 Student Volunteers’ Complete Friends Of Police Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Police's Friends of Police Program, aimed at promoting awareness about traffic laws and road safety, marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of its student volunteer batch, consisting of 100 students from prominent universities, on Sunday.
A public relation officer told APP that the program was initiated under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, with students from leading universities actively participating.
The Islamabad Police's Friends of Police program, which seeks to educate citizens about traffic laws and road safety, celebrated the successful completion of its student volunteer batch.
A formal ceremony was held at the Traffic Police Headquarters in Faizabad, where Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, welcomed the volunteers and commended them for completing their training. The ceremony was attended by university students and members of the Islamabad Police education team.
On the occasion, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of shaping students' minds for a better society and highlighted the difficulty of changing public perceptions about the police.
"We are presenting our processes and services to the public so that people understand the true role of the police," he stated.
"I do not believe in lofty claims but in working practically 24/7. Those who serve the public are chosen by Allah Almighty. The police department is the first to respond in difficult times. We are aligning the police with the demands of the modern era," said CTO Virk.
He further added, "The Islamabad Police are the guardians of the blood of martyrs. Regardless of the color of the uniform, our commitment remains the same. We have built a lasting relationship with you. Our police culture comprises positive elements that must eliminate the negative ones."
The CTO emphasized the importance of the volunteer program in crime prevention, noting that volunteers play a vital role in spreading public information. "Join us in serving the public together," he said.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates and awards were presented to the student volunteers, and the Islamabad Police reaffirmed their commitment to organizing such programs in the future.
